(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Northern Iowa were both winners in women’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.
Northwest Missouri State (15-7, 10-6): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 70-54 win over Emporia State (11-11, 6-10). Mallory McConkey shot 10/11 from the field and scored 27 points to lead the way for the Bearcats. Jayna Green pitched in 10 points in the win.
Northern Iowa (16-6, 9-2): The Panthers were 78-58 winners in Missouri Valley Conference play over Evansville (7-15, 1-10). Bre Gunnels had 20 points and six rebounds while Cynthia Wolf added 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Karli Rucker pitched in 11 points and Kam Finley added 10 for the Panthers.