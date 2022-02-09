(KMAland) -- Iowa and Kansas picked up wins while K-State was routed by Baylor in regional women’s college basketball action on Wednesday.
Iowa (16-6, 10-3): Caitlin Clark had another big night for Iowa, scoring 32 points with eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in an 88-78 win over Minnesota (11-14, 4-9). Monika Czinano added 23 points and five rebounds, Tomi Taiwo posted 14 points and Kate Martin pitched in 10 points for the Hawkeyes.
Kansas State (17-7, 7-5): Kansas State was routed by Baylor (18-5, 8-3), 95-50. Brylee Glenn had 10 points and three steals for the Wildcats in the defeat. Ayoka Lee was held to just eight points with six rebounds and three blocks.
Kansas (16-5, 7-4): Kansas went on the road for a 65-47 win over West Virginia (11-10, 4-7). Holly Kersgieter had 18 points, four rebounds and three steals while Zakiyah Franklin pitched in 17 points, five boards and five assists and Chandler Prater pitched in 12 points and six rebounds in reserve.