(KMAland) -- Grace Cave was awesome for Omaha in a win, Northwest Missouri State got a win and Indiana beat Iowa in a top six showdown Thursday night.
Nebraska (14-10, 6-7): Illinois (19-6, 9-5) relied on a 23-13 fourth quarter to beat Nebraska 72-64. Sam Haiby had 15 points and eight rebounds in the loss while Alexis Markowski had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jaz Shelley (12 points) and Isabelle Bourne (11) also cracked double digits.
Iowa (19-5, 11-2): No. 2 Indiana (23-1, 13-1) edged Iowa 87-78 despite 35 points and 10 assists from Caitlin Clark. McKenna Warnock had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Hannah Stuelke came off the bench for 10 points.
Omaha (12-13, 7-7): The Mavericks held off North Dakota State (14-9, 8-5) for a 63-58 win. Weeping Water alum Grace Cave led the Mavericks with 19 points and eight rebounds while Kennedi Grant had 11 points and Elena Pilakouta had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Polina Nikulochkina had nine points and Aaliyah Stanley tallied eight.
Kansas City (7-17, 3-10): Western Illinois (9-16, 4-10) beat Kansas City 72-52. Machia Mullens and Manna Mensah had 13 points apiece while Jocelyn Ewell accounted for nine points and Tamia Ugass had six point and 13 rebounds.
Northwest Missouri State (12-11, 7-10): Molly Hartnett dropped 24 in a 61-50 win over Rogers State (4-19, 2-15). Peyton Kelderman added eight points while Central Decatur alum Emma Atwood and Jillian Fleming scored seven points apiece.