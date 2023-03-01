(KMAland) -- Kansas edged Iowa State in a high-scoring battle while K-State lost in overtime in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Kansas (18-10, 8-9) & Iowa State (18-9, 10-7): Kansas was a 98-93 winner over Iowa State in Big 12 Conference play. Zakiyah Franklin scored 31 points, Wyvette Mayberry tallied 22 points and six assists and Taiyanna Jackson added 15 points, eight boards and three blocks for the Jayhawks. Iowa State’s Ashley Joens scored 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Denae Fritz tallied 26 points for the Cyclones. Lexi Donarski scored 14 points, and Emily Ryan passed out 10 assists.
Kansas State (16-14, 5-12): Kansas State fell in overtime, 90-86, to Oklahoma (23-5, 13-4). Serena Sundell had 33 points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds, and Jaelyn Glenn pitched in 21 points, seven boards and six steals for the Wildcats. Gabby Gregory scored 16 point with six boards, three steals and three rebound, and Eliza Maupin tallied 14 points.