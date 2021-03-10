(KMAland) -- Both Nebraska and Iowa moved on in the Big Ten Conference Tournament on Wednesday in regional women’s college basketball action.
Nebraska (12-11): Sam Haiby had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Nebraska in a 72-61 win over Minnesota (8-13) in the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Kate Cain added 16 points, and IsabelleBourne put in 14.
Iowa (16-8): Iowa pushed past Purdue (7-16), 83-72, in the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Monika Czinano had a big night with 38 points and nine rebounds while Caitlin Clark added 27 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.