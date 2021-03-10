Big Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- Both Nebraska and Iowa moved on in the Big Ten Conference Tournament on Wednesday in regional women’s college basketball action. 

Nebraska (12-11): Sam Haiby had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Nebraska in a 72-61 win over Minnesota (8-13) in the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Kate Cain added 16 points, and IsabelleBourne put in 14.

Iowa (16-8): Iowa pushed past Purdue (7-16), 83-72, in the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Monika Czinano had a big night with 38 points and nine rebounds while Caitlin Clark added 27 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.