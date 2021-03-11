(KMAland) -- Iowa and K-State moved on while Nebraska and Kansas both lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Iowa (17-8): Gabbie Marshall had 27 points and seven rebounds, Caitlin Clark put in 21 with 10 assists and Monika Czinano added 20 and five boards to lead Iowa in a 73-62 Big Ten quarterfinal win over No. 19 Rutgers (14-4).
Nebraska (12-12): Sam Haiby had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Nebraska in an 83-73 loss to No. 7 Maryland (22-2). Ashley Scoggin added 14 points, and Isabelle Bourne put in 13 for the Huskers.
Kansas (7-18): Kansas fell out of the Big 12 Conference Tournament with a 75-72 loss to TCU (10-14). Holly Kersgieter had 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Jayhawks in the loss.
Kansas State (9-17): Ayoka Lee put in 21 points with 12 rebounds and four assists to lead K-State in a 75-65 Big 12 Tournament win over Texas Tech (10-15). Christianna Carr added 22 points for the Wildcats.