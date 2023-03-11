(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Drake both moved to the finals of their respective conference tournaments on Saturday night.
Iowa State (21-9): The Cyclones moved to the finals of the Big 12 Tournament with an 82-72 win over Oklahoma (25-6). Ashley Joens had another fantastic game with 22 points and eight rebounds. Lexi Donarski accounted for 20 points and Nyamer Diew came off the bench for 19 points. Denae Fritz and Emily Ryan had nine points apiece. Fritz also had seven boards while Ryan grabbed five boards and handed out five assists.
Drake (21-9): The Bulldogs moved to the MVC Tournament finals thanks to a 74-54 win over Illinois State. Maggie Baier had 19 points and 10 rebounds while Grace Berg had 16 points and seven rebounds. Katie Dinnebier just missed a double-double with her nine-point, 10-rebound performance. Courtney Becker came off the bench for 13 points.
Northern Iowa (22-9): Belmont beat Northern Iowa, 69-62 in the MVC Tournament semifinals. Maya McDermott had 15 points and seven assists, Emerson Green also had 15 points and Grace Boffeli had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.