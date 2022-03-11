(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Northern Iowa moved along in conference tournament play while Drake, Kansas and Kansas State all lost in regional women’s college basketball action Friday.
Iowa State (26-5): Iowa State advanced to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals with a 66-60 win over West Virginia (15-15). Emily Ryan had 14 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals, and Lexi Donarksi posted 14 points and seven boards. Ashley Joens chipped in 13 points and 14 rebounds in the win.
Northern Iowa (21-9): Northern Iowa moved along in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a 63-39 win over Valparaiso (11-19). Kam Finley had 16 points, Grace Boffeli added 10 with 14 rebounds and Bre Gunnels pitched in six points and 15 boards.
Drake (18-13): Drake lost to Missouri State (24-6), 63-49, in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Drake’s Katie Dinnebier had a team-best 11 points on the day while Maggie Bair and Grace Berg scored nine points each.
Kansas (20-9): Kansas lost to Oklahoma (24-7), 80-68, in the Big 12 Conference quarterfinals. Aniya Thomas had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Zakiyah Franklin pitched in a team-best 15 points with five assists and four steals in the loss. Ioanna Chatzileonti finished with 11 points, and Taiyanna Jackson had eight points with 12 boards and six blocks.
Kansas State (19-12): Kansas State lost 72-65 to Texas (24-6) in a Big 12 Conference Tournament quarterfinal. Ayoka Lee posted 16 points and seven rebounds, and Emilee Ebert added 15 points. Serena Sundell tallied 11 points and five assists.