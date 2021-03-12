(KMAland) -- Iowa moved to the Big Ten final, Drake advanced to an MVC semifinal and ISU, UNI and K-State were all eliminated in their respective conference tournament on Friday in women’s regional basketball.
Iowa State (16-10): Iowa State lost an 84-82 overtime battle with Texas (18-8) in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Ashley Joens had 28 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Cyclones while Emily Ryan added 19 points and Kristin Scott put in 13.
Iowa (18-8): Iowa moved to the Big Ten championship game with an 87-72 win over Michigan State (15-8). Monika Czinano had 27 points and six rebounds while Caitlin Clark posted 20 points and 11 assists. McKenna Warnock tallied 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Drake (16-10): Drake was a 71-60 MVC Tournament quarterfinal winner over Valparaiso (12-13). Grace Berg and Kierra Collier scored 13 points each, and Maggie Negaard added 12 off the bench to lead the Bulldogs.
Northern Iowa (14-12): Northern Iowa dropped an MVC quarterfinal game with Bradley (15-11), 62-59. Karli Rucker had 19 points while Megan Maahs added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers.
Kansas State (9-18): Kansas State lost in Big 12 Conference Tournament action, 58-56, to No. 17 West Virginia (20-5). Rachel Ranke and Christianna Carr had 12 points each for the Wildcats while Ayoka Lee posted 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Emilee Ebert added 10 points and five assists.