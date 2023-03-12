(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Drake claimed conference tournament championships on Sunday in regional women’s college basketball.
Iowa State (22-9): Iowa State claimed the Big 12 Conference Tournament championship with a 61-51 win over No. 15 Texas (25-9). Ashley Joens scored 28 points with 10 rebounds and three assists while Morgan Kane and Lexi Donarski both scored nine points.
Drake (22-9): Drake was the winner of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with an 89-71 victory over Belmont (23-11). Maggie Bair had 19 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks, and Katie Dinnebier scored 19 points with nine assists. Ashley Miller put in 15 points, Grace Berg totaled 14 and Sarah Beth Gueldner had 11.