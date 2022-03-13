(KMAland) -- Iowa State lost to Texas in the Big 12 semifinals while Northern Iowa advanced to the MVC championship game with a win over Missouri State in women’s regional college basketball Saturday.
Iowa State (26-6): Iowa State lost in the Big 12 Conference semifinals to Texas (25-6), 82-73 in overtime. Ashley Joens finished with 33 points and 13 rebounds, and Lexi Donarski posted 11 points for the Cyclones in the loss.
Northern Iowa (22-9): Karli Rucker had 18 points and Northern Iowa beat Missouri State (24-7), 63-57, to advance to the Missouri Valley Conference championship game. Grace Boffeli had 14 points and nine rebounds and Bre Gunnels and Kam Finley finished with 13 points for the Panthers.