(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa, Missouri and Kansas State all picked up wins in the opening round of the WNIT on Thursday.
Northern Iowa (23-9): Northern Iowa rolled to an 88-76 WNIT opening round win over Colorado State (20-12). Grace Boffeli had a big night with 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Maya McDermott pitched in a team-best 21 points. Kam Finley scored 19 points and Emerson Green finished with 17.
Missouri (18-13): Missouri was a 61-51 winner over Illinois State (24-9) in the opening round of the WNIT. The Tigers got 15 points, six assists and five rebounds from Hayley Frank. Sara-Rose Smith added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Haley Troup tallied 11 points.
Kansas State (18-16): Kansas State had four players in double figures in a 90-56 win over Wichita State (18-15) in the opening round of the WNIT. Maryville alum Serena Sundell led with 16 points and seven assists, and Brylee Glenn added 15 points. Jaelyn Glenn pitched in 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Gabby Gregory scored 13 points for the Wildcats.