(KMAland) -- Iowa is moving on in the NCAA Tournament while Creighton fell out and Kansas was a winner in the WNIT on Friday.
Iowa (27-6): Iowa advanced with a dominant 95-43 win over SE Louisiana (21-10). Caitlin Clark had 26 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds, and Monika Czinano pitched in 22 points and eight boards for the Hawkeyes. Hannah Stuelke totaled 13 points and five rebounds.
Creighton (22-9): Creighton lost in the NCAA Tournament to Mississippi State (22-10), 81-66. Lauren Jensen had 22 points and five assists, and Emma Ronsiek put in 21 points with five boards for the Bluejays.
Kansas (20-11): Kansas was an 86-72 winner over Western Kentucky (19-14) in the WNIT opening round. Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks with 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Zakiyah Franklin had 20 points, seven assists and six boards. Holly Kersgieter had 14 points, Chandler Prater posted 13 points, 13 rebounds and six assists and Wyvette Mayberry added 11 points.