(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa beat UMKC and Drake took down Missouri in the opening round of the WNIT on Thursday in women’s regional basketball.
Northern Iowa (23-10) & Kansas City (23-9): Northern Iowa advanced in the WNIT with a 75-58 win over Kansas City. Kam Finley scored 19 points, Karli Rucker added 17 points with four rebounds and four assists and Emerson Green put in 13 points for the Panthers.
Naomie Alnatas had 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals for Kansas City, and Brooklyn McDavid pitched in 17 points.
Drake (19-13) & Missouri (18-13): Drake won an 83-78 overtime battle with Missouri in the opening round of the WNIT. Maddie Petersen had 22 points and five rebounds while Sara Beth Gueldner added 17 for the Bulldogs. Maggie Bair and Megan Meyer added 15 points each.
Missouri’s Aijha Blackwell had a monster game with 27 points, 10 rebounds and three steals while Izzy Higginbottom pitched in 14 points. Hayley Frank scored 11 points with four rebounds, four assists and three blocks.