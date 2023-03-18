(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Drake both lost in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Saturday.
Iowa State (22-10): Iowa State was upset in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to Toledo (29-4), 80-73. Ashley Joens had 23 points and 13 rebounds while Lexi Donarski had 13 points and seven rebounds. Denae Fritz and Emily Ryan both had 11 points for the Cyclones.
Drake (22-10): Drake lost a tight, tough NCAA Tournament battle with Louisville (24-11), 83-81. Katie Dinnebier had 20 points and seven assists while Ashley Miller and Grace Berg posted 17 points apiece. Sarah Beth Guilder and Courtney Becker added 11 points apiece.