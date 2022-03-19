(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Creighton and Kansas moved along in the NCAA Tournament while Nebraska had their season come to a finish in women’s regional college basketball action on Friday.
Iowa State (27-6): Iowa State came back for a 78-71 win over UT Arlington (20-8) in the NCAA Tournament. Ashley Joens poured in 36 points with 15 rebounds, Emily Ryan added 20 points and six assists and Lexi Donarski put in 14 points with four boards in the win.
Iowa (24-7): Caitlin Clark had 27 points, 10 assists, six boards and three steals to lead the Hawkeyes to a 98-58 NCAA Tournament win over Illinois State (19-14). Monika Czinano pitched in 18 points and seven rebounds, and Gabbie Marshall had 13 points and five assists. Tomi Taiwo also finished with 13 points off the bench in the win.
Nebraska (24-9): Nebraska couldn’t overcome Gonzaga (27-6) in a 68-55 NCAA Tournament loss. Sam Haiby had 20 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Jaz Shelley added 11 points and four assists for the Huskers in the defeat. Alexi Markowski had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Creighton (21-9): Creighton moved along in the Greensboro Region of the NCAA Tournament with an 84-74 win over Colorado (22-9). The 10th-seeded Bluejays got 20 points from Morgan Maly, who added eight rebounds. Lauren Jensen and Molly Mogensen tallied 16 points each, and Emma Ronsiek scored 10 points with three assists for the winners.
Kansas (21-9): Kansas advanced in the NCAA Tournament with a 77-58 win over Georgia Tech (21-11). Holly Kersgieter had a team-high 19 points while Ioanna Chatzileonti added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Taiyanna Jackson finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, and Chandler Prater scored 12 points with five boards and four assists.