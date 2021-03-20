(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton and Northern Iowa advanced in the WNIT while Drake and Missouri bowed out for the season.
The full women’s basketball rundown from Friday below.
Nebraska (13-12): Nebraska pulled away from a five-point halftime lead to take a 72-46 win over UT Martin (20-6) in the opening round of the WNIT. Isabelle Bourne and Ashley Scoggin had 13 points each, and Whitney Brown put in 12 for the Huskers.
Creighton (10-11): Carly Bachelor had 20 points and 13 rebounds while Temi Carda added 19 points for Creighton in a 72-65 win over Bowling Green (20-7) in the first round of WNIT play.
Drake (16-12): Drake fell to Milwaukee (20-7), 84-46, in WNIT action. Kierra Collier and Maggie Bair both scored nine points for the Bulldogs.
Northern Iowa (15-12): Northern Iowa got a 70-56 win over Dayton (14-4) in the opening round of the WNIT. Kam Finley scored 23 points with four rebounds and three assists.
Missouri (9-12): Missouri’s season came to a finish with a 78-75 loss to Fresno State (17-10) in the WNIT. The Tigers were led by 16 points and eight rebounds from Aijha Blackwell.
WNIT SCOREBOARD
Delaware 77 Fordham 49
Rice 48 Arizona State 36
Northern Iowa 70 Dayton 56
Nebraska 72 UT Martin 46
Clemson 65 Ohio 60
Fresno State 78 Missouri 75
Creighton 72 Bowling Green 65
Colorado 68 Louisiana 45
Florida 66 Charlotte 65
San Francisco 71 Houston 63
Saint Louis 74 DePaul 72
Ole Miss 64 Samford 45
Villanova 78 UMass 51
California Baptist 90 New Mexico 85
Milwaukee 84 Drake 46
Tulane 75 Illinois State 67
WBI SCOREBOARD
Cleveland State 68 Manhattan 55
Stetson 49 Loyola Chicago 45
Portland 67 Abilene Christian 42
Northern Arizona 82 Florida International 69