(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton and Northern Iowa advanced in the WNIT while Drake and Missouri bowed out for the season.

The full women’s basketball rundown from Friday below.

Nebraska (13-12): Nebraska pulled away from a five-point halftime lead to take a 72-46 win over UT Martin (20-6) in the opening round of the WNIT. Isabelle Bourne and Ashley Scoggin had 13 points each, and Whitney Brown put in 12 for the Huskers.

Creighton (10-11): Carly Bachelor had 20 points and 13 rebounds while Temi Carda added 19 points for Creighton in a 72-65 win over Bowling Green (20-7) in the first round of WNIT play.

Drake (16-12): Drake fell to Milwaukee (20-7), 84-46, in WNIT action. Kierra Collier and Maggie Bair both scored nine points for the Bulldogs. 

Northern Iowa (15-12): Northern Iowa got a 70-56 win over Dayton (14-4) in the opening round of the WNIT. Kam Finley scored 23 points with four rebounds and three assists.

Missouri (9-12): Missouri’s season came to a finish with a 78-75 loss to Fresno State (17-10) in the WNIT. The Tigers were led by 16 points and eight rebounds from Aijha Blackwell. 

WNIT SCOREBOARD 

Delaware 77 Fordham 49

Rice 48 Arizona State 36

Northern Iowa 70 Dayton 56

Nebraska 72 UT Martin 46

Clemson 65 Ohio 60

Fresno State 78 Missouri 75

Creighton 72 Bowling Green 65

Colorado 68 Louisiana 45

Florida 66 Charlotte 65

San Francisco 71 Houston 63

Saint Louis 74 DePaul 72

Ole Miss 64 Samford 45

Villanova 78 UMass 51

California Baptist 90 New Mexico 85

Milwaukee 84 Drake 46

Tulane 75 Illinois State 67

WBI SCOREBOARD 

Cleveland State 68 Manhattan 55

Stetson 49 Loyola Chicago 45

Portland 67 Abilene Christian 42

Northern Arizona 82 Florida International 69

