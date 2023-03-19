(KMAland) -- Iowa moved on in the NCAA Tournament while Nebraska crushed Northern Iowa in the WNIT to highlight women’s college basketball on Sunday.
Iowa (28-6): The second-seeded Hawkeyes were 74-66 winners over Georgia (22-12) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Caitlin Clark had 22 points and 12 assists, Monika Czinano pitched in 20 points and nine boards and Gabbie Marshall had 15 points on five made 3-pointers. McKenna Warnock tallied 14 points and grabbed eight boards.
Nebraska (18-14) & Northern Iowa (23-10): Nebraska moved along in the WNIT with a 77-57 win over the Panthers. Issie Bourne had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Jaz Shelley flirted with a triple-double with 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Alexis Markowski also had a strong game with 11 points while Maddie Kroll posted 10. UNI’s Maya McDermott had a team-best 19 points, Emerson Green pitched in 11 and Grace Boffeli had 10 points and nine rebounds.