(KMAland) -- Drake won in MVC play while Nebraska, Northwest Missouri State and Missouri all lost in conference tournament action in regional women’s basketball on Thursday.
Drake (18-9, 13-6): Drake was an 83-63 winner over Missouri State (19-9, 14-5) in Missouri Valley Conference play. Maggie Bair had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Ashley Miller posted 18 points, eight boards, four assists, four blocks and three steals. Sarah Beth Gueldner and Taylor McAulay added 10 points each for the Bulldogs.
Nebraska (16-14): Nebraska lost to Michigan State (16-13) in the 2nd Round of the Big Ten Tournament, 67-64. Jaz Shelley scored 24 points and had five rebounds while Sam Haiby put in 14 points with eight boards and five assists and Alexis Markowski scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Northwest Missouri State (15-15): Northwest Missouri State bowed out of the MIAA Tournament with a 65-43 loss to Nebraska-Kearney (28-3). Central Decatur alum Emma Atwood led the Bearcats with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Caely Kesten posted 13 points of her own and Molly Hartnett had 10.
Missouri (17-13): Missouri lost to Arkansas (21-11) in the 2nd Round of the SEC Tournament, 85-74. Lauren Hansen had 19 points, Hayley Frank added 14 and Sara-Rose Smith totaled 13 with six boards.