(KMAland) -- Creighton upset Iowa, Iowa State moved to the Sweet 16 and Kansas was ousted by Stanford in regional women’s college basketball on Sunday.
Creighton (22-9) & Iowa (24-8): Lauren Jensen’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 15 seconds left lifted Creighton to a 64-62 upset of Iowa. Jensen had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead the Jays while Emma Ronsiek pitched in 13 points and 10 rebounds. Payton Brotzski chipped in 13 points of her own.
Caitlin Clark finished with 15 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for Iowa. Monika Czinano had a big game with 27 points and six rebounds.
Iowa State (28-6): Iowa State rolled on to the Sweet 16 with a 67-44 win over Georgia (21-10). Lexi Donarski scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures. Emily Ryan added 15 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals, and Ashley Joens posted 12 points with 10 boards and three steals. Morgan Kane was the fourth double-figure scorer with 10 points.
Kansas (21-10): Kansas was ousted in the NCAA Tournament, falling to top-seeded Stanford (30-3), 91-65. Zakiyah Franklin had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Ioanna Chatzileonti pitched in 11 points and four rebounds in the loss.