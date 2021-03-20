WNIT.jpg

(KMAland) -- UNI edged Creighton, Nebraska lost to Colorado and Drake and Missouri played in the consolation round of the WNIT on Saturday in women’s hoops.

The full Saturday recap:

Nebraska (13-13): Nebraska’s comeback fell short in a 75-71 WNIT loss to Colorado (12-10). For the Huskers, Sam Haiby had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists while Annika Stewart finished with 11 points and Isabelle Bourne, Bella Cravens and Kate Cain put in 10 apiece.

Creighton (10-12): Creighton lost a tight 64-63 battle with Northern Iowa in the second round of the WNIT. Temi Carda had 19 points while Tatum Rembao added 14 for the Jays in the defeat. 

Northern Iowa (16-12): Emerson Green’s layup with four seconds left sent Northern Iowa to a 64-63 win over Creighton (10-12) at the WNIT. Megan Maahs led the Panthers with 20 points and five rebounds while Karli Rucker had 13 and nine.

Drake (17-12): Drake bounced back from Friday’s loss to take a 100-91 victory over DePaul (14-10) in the consolation round of the WNIT. Kierra Collier led the Bulldogs with 21 points and seven assists while Sarah Beth Gueldner added 20 points of her own.

Missouri (9-13): Missouri dropped a 50-39 decision to Arizona State (12-11) in the WNIT consolation round. Haley Troup had 14 points to lead the way for the Tigers in the defeat.

WNIT CONSOLATION SCOREBOARD

Ohio 81 Fordham 64

Arizona State 50 Missouri 39

Bowling Green 77 Dayton 76

UT Martin 58 Louisiana 48

UMass 81 Charlotte 75

Drake 100 DePaul 91

Illinois State 68 Samford 62

WNIT SECOND ROUND SCOREBOARD

Delaware 87 Clemson 74

Rice 87 Fresno State 73

Northern Iowa 64 Creighton 63

Colorado 75 Nebraska 71

Villanova 77 Florida 57

California Baptist 90 San Francis 82

Saint Louis 61 Milwaukee 44

Ole Miss 72 Tulane 62

