(KMAland) -- UNI edged Creighton, Nebraska lost to Colorado and Drake and Missouri played in the consolation round of the WNIT on Saturday in women’s hoops.
The full Saturday recap:
Nebraska (13-13): Nebraska’s comeback fell short in a 75-71 WNIT loss to Colorado (12-10). For the Huskers, Sam Haiby had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists while Annika Stewart finished with 11 points and Isabelle Bourne, Bella Cravens and Kate Cain put in 10 apiece.
Creighton (10-12): Creighton lost a tight 64-63 battle with Northern Iowa in the second round of the WNIT. Temi Carda had 19 points while Tatum Rembao added 14 for the Jays in the defeat.
Northern Iowa (16-12): Emerson Green’s layup with four seconds left sent Northern Iowa to a 64-63 win over Creighton (10-12) at the WNIT. Megan Maahs led the Panthers with 20 points and five rebounds while Karli Rucker had 13 and nine.
Drake (17-12): Drake bounced back from Friday’s loss to take a 100-91 victory over DePaul (14-10) in the consolation round of the WNIT. Kierra Collier led the Bulldogs with 21 points and seven assists while Sarah Beth Gueldner added 20 points of her own.
Missouri (9-13): Missouri dropped a 50-39 decision to Arizona State (12-11) in the WNIT consolation round. Haley Troup had 14 points to lead the way for the Tigers in the defeat.
WNIT CONSOLATION SCOREBOARD
Ohio 81 Fordham 64
Arizona State 50 Missouri 39
Bowling Green 77 Dayton 76
UT Martin 58 Louisiana 48
UMass 81 Charlotte 75
Drake 100 DePaul 91
Illinois State 68 Samford 62
WNIT SECOND ROUND SCOREBOARD
Delaware 87 Clemson 74
Rice 87 Fresno State 73
Northern Iowa 64 Creighton 63
Colorado 75 Nebraska 71
Villanova 77 Florida 57
California Baptist 90 San Francis 82
Saint Louis 61 Milwaukee 44
Ole Miss 72 Tulane 62