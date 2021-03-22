(KMAland) -- Iowa advanced on in the women’s NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
Check out the full rundown from the opening day of the women’s tournament below:
RIVER WALK: 5 Iowa (19-9) over 12 Central Michigan (18-9): Caitlin Clark had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Iowa in an 87-72 win. Monika Czinano added 23 points, and McKenna Warnock posted 13 points and 10 rebounds. Micaela Kelly had 23 points for Central Michigan.
RIVER WALK: 4 Kentucky (18-8) over 13 Idaho State (22-4): Kentucky got 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists from Rhyne Howard in a 71-63 win.
RIVER WALK: 3 Tennessee (17-7) over 14 Middle Tennessee (17-8): Rennia Davis led Tennessee with 24 points and 14 rebounds in an 87-62 win over Middle Tennessee, which got 26 points and five assists from Anastasia Hayes.
RIVER WALK: 6 Michigan (15-5) over 11 Florida Gulf Coast (26-3): Leigha Brown led Michigan with 28 points and five rebounds in an 87-66 victory.
RIVER WALK: 7 Virginia Tech (15-9) over 10 Marquette (19-7): Elizabeth Kitley put in 23 points and added eight rebounds for Virginia Tech in the 70-63 win.
RIVER WALK: 2 Baylor (26-2) over 15 Jackson State (18-6): Moon Ursin poured in 24 points with six rebounds and three assists to send Baylor to a dominant 101-52 win.
RIVER WALK: 1 UConn (25-1) over 16 High Point (22-7): Paige Bueckers had a big performance with 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lift UConn in a 102-59 victory.
RIVER WALK: 8 Syracuse (15-8) over 9 South Dakota State (21-4): Emily Engstler led Syracuse with 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 72-55 win. Payton Burckhard had 17 points for South Dakota State.
ALAMO: 1 Stanford (26-2) over 16 Utah Valley (13-7): Kiana Williams led Stanford with 20 points in an 87-44 win over Utah Valley.
ALAMO: 8 Oklahoma State (19-8) over 9 Wake Forest (12-13): Natasha Mack dropped in 27 points with 15 rebounds and four assists, and Okie State won 84-61 over Wake Forest.
MERCADO: 1 NC State (21-2) over 16 North Carolina A&T (14-3): NC State was a 79-58 winner behind 18 points and five rebounds from Jada Boyd.
HEMISFAIR: 1 South Carolina (23-4) over 16 Mercer (19-7): South Carolina rolled to a 79-53 win. Aliyah Boston had 20 points and 18 rebounds in the victory.
HEMISFAIR: 8 Oregon State (12-7) over 9 Florida State (10-9): Oregon State rolled to an 83-59 victory behind 24 points, five rebounds and five assists from Aleah Goodman.
HEMISFAIR: 4 West Virginia (22-6) over 13 Lehigh (10-6): Kysre Gondrezick poured in 26 points and added seven rebounds and five assists to lift West Virginia in a 77-53 win.
HEMISFAIR: 5 Georgia Tech (16-8) over 12 Stephen F. Austin (24-3): Lorela Cubaj had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lift Georgia Tech in a 54-52 overtime win. Avery Brittingham led Stephen F. Austin with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
WBI TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Florida International 59 Manhattan 58 (Consolation)
Loyola Chicago 74 Abilene Christian 55 (Consolation)
Northern Arizona 51 Stetson 48 (Consolation)
Cleveland State 67 Portland 64 (Championship)