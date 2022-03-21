(KMAland) -- Kansas State's NCAA Tournament run came to a close while Drake edged Northern Iowa in the WNIT on Monday.
Drake (20-13) & Northern Iowa (23-11): Maggie Bair and Maddie Petersen had 13 points apiece while Megan Meyer and Anna Miller added 10 each for Drake in a 62-55 win over UNI. Miller also grabbed 11 rebounds, Bair had nine and Meyer gloved six rebounds. Grace Berg stuffed the stat sheet with six points, six rebounds and four assists.
Kam Finley scored 11 points for UNI while Grace Boffeli recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Cynthia Wolf also had 10 points.
Kansas State (20-13): North Carolina State used a 26-14 second quarter to cruise to a 89-57 win over Kansas State in the second round. Maryville alum Serena Sundell paced the Wildcats with 17 points while Ayoka Lee scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.