(KMAland) -- Kansas never trailed on their way to a win over Nebraska in the WNIT on Thursday.
Kansas (22-11) & Nebraska (18-15): Kansas moved along in the WNIT with a 64-55 third-round win over Nebraska. Taiyanna Jackson had 16 points and 12 rebounds, Chandler Prater added 14 and 16 and Holly Kersgieter had 14 points for the Jayhawks. Zakiyah Franklin totaled 13 points. Issie Bourne posted 17 points to lead Nebraska in the loss. Jaz Shelley tallied 12 points with nine assists, five rebounds and three steals and Kendall Moriarty finished with 10 points.