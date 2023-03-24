(KMAland) -- Iowa won their Sweet 16 matchup while Kansas State's season ended in the NIT on Friday.
Iowa (29-6): Iowa held off Colorado (25-9) 87-77 to reach the Elite Eight. Caitlin Clark did her thing with 31 points and eight assists while Monika Czinano had 15 points and seven rebounds. Kate Martin posted 16 points and six rebounds, and McKenna Warnock tacked on 12 points.
Kansas State (19-17): The Wildcats ended their season with a 55-48 loss to Washington (18-14) in the NIT. Gabby Gregory dropped 21 points while Maryville alum Serena Sundell had 10 points, grabbed six boards and passed out four assists. Sarah Shematsi added eight points in the loss.