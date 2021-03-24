(KMAland) -- Iowa State lost a heartbreaker in NCAA women’s tournament action on Wednesday.
The full rundown from Wednesday:
MERCADO: 2 Texas A&M (25-2) over 7 Iowa State (17-11): The Cyclones blew a 12-point lead and lost 84-82 in overtime. Ashley Joens led ISU with 32 points and 18 rebounds, and Lexi Donarski added 18 points in the defeat. Jordan Nixon had 35 points for A&M and scored the game-tying bucket in regulation and the game-winning basket in overtime.
MERCADO: 4 Indiana (20-5) over 12 Belmont (21-6): Grace Berger topped Indiana with 17 points and six rebounds in a 70-48 win.
MERCADO: 3 Arizona (18-5) over 11 BYU (19-6): Aari McDonald led Arizona with 17 points and 11 rebounds in a 52-46 victory over BYU.
HEMISFAIR: 2 Maryland (26-2) over 7 Alabama (17-10): Angel Reese put in 19 points to lead Maryland in a 100-64 rout.
HEMISFAIR 6 Texas (20-9) over 3 UCLA (17-6): Kyra Lambert led Texas with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a 71-62 win.
ALAMO: 6 Oregon (15-8) over 3 Georgia (21-7): Oregon’s Sedona Prince had 22 points for the Ducks in a 57-50 victory.
ALAMO: 2 Louisville (25-3) over 7 Northwestern (16-9): Louisville came back from a 15-point deficit behind a 42-21 second half. Olivia Cochran had 13 points and 15 rebounds for the Cardinals.
ALAMO: 5 Missouri State (23-2) over 13 Wright State (19-8): Elle Ruffridge led Missouri State with 20 points in a 64-39 win.