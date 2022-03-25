(KMAland) -- Creighton shocked another Iowa team in beating the Cyclones to advance to the Elite Eight in women’s regional college basketball on Friday.
Creighton (23-9) & Iowa State (28-7): Creighton advanced to the Elite Eight with a 76-68 win over Iowa State. Morgan Maly scored 21 points, Tatum Rembao added 19 and Payton Brotzki posted 13 with six rebounds to lead the Jays in the win. Lauren Jensen pitched in 10 points and eight rebounds.
Emily Ryan topped Iowa State with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Nyamer Diew posted 15 points and five rebounds. Ashley Joens shot just 3-of-11 on her way to 14 points, and Lexi Donarski made just 4 of her 14 shots in scoring 11.
Creighton will meet top-seeded South Carolina in the Elite Eight on Sunday. Texas and Stanford were also winners in the Spokane Region.