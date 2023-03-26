(KMAland) -- Iowa advanced to the Final Four while Kansas moved to the semifinals in the WNIT on Sunday in regional women’s college basketball.
Iowa (29-6): Iowa rolled to a 97-83 win over Louisville (26-11) to advance to the Final Four. Caitlin Clark had another incredible performance with 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, and McKenna Warnock added 17 points and five boards. Gabbie Marshall chipped in 14 points for the Hawkeyes.
Kansas (23-11): Kansas advanced to the WNIT semifinals with a 78-64 win over Arkansas (24-13). Taiyanna Jackson had 22 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks to lead the Jayhawks while Holly Kersgieter amassed 25 points, seven boards and four steals. Zakiyah Franklin and Wyvette Mayberry added 10 points each.