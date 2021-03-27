WNIT.jpg

(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa lost in the WNIT semifinals on Friday.

Rundown:

Northern Iowa (17-13): Northern Iowa dropped their WNIT semifinal to Ole Miss (15-11), 60-50. Karli Rucker led the way for the Panthers with 16 points and five assists.

