(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa lost in the WNIT semifinals on Friday.
Rundown:
Northern Iowa (17-13): Northern Iowa dropped their WNIT semifinal to Ole Miss (15-11), 60-50. Karli Rucker led the way for the Panthers with 16 points and five assists.
