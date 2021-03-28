(KMAland) -- Iowa’s season came to an end at the hands of UConn while Baylor, Indiana and Arizona also won to move to the NCAA women’s Elite Eight on Saturday.
RIVER WALK: 1 UConn (27-1) over 5 Iowa (20-10): Caitlin Clark had 21 points and five assists, and McKenna Warnock added 20 points and five boards for Iowa in a 92-72 loss. Christyn Williams poured in 27 points for UConn.
RIVER WALK: 2 Baylor 78 (28-2) over 6 Michigan (16-6): Baylor won a 78-75 overtime battle with the Wolverines. NaLyssa Smith led the Bears with 24 points the victory.
MERCADO: 4 Indiana (21-5) over 1 NC State (22-3): Grace Berger had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead Indiana in a 73-70 upset of NC State.
MERCADO: 3 Arizona (19-5) over 2 Texas A&M (25-3): Arizona rolled to a 74-59 behind 31 points from Aari McDonald.