(KMAland) -- South Carolina, Texas, Stanford and Louisville moved to the Elite Eight in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Sunday.
HEMISFAIR: 1 South Carolina (25-4) over 5 Georgia Tech (17-9): Laeticia Amihere had 15 points and seven rebounds, and South Carolina moved on to the Elite Eight with a 76-65 win.
HEMISFAIR: 6 Texas (21-9) over 2 Maryland (26-3): Texas pulled a 64-61 upset behind 16 points and 11 rebounds from Charli Collier.
ALAMO: 1 Stanford (28-2) over 5 Missouri State (23-3): Kiana Wililams led the way for Stanford with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists in an 89-62 win. Missouri State’s Elle Ruffridge led the Bears with 18 points.
ALAMO: 2 Louisville (26-3) over 6 Oregon (15-9): Dana Evans poured in 29 points to lead Louisville in a 60-42 win.
OTHER SCOREBOARD
WNIT Championship: Rice 71 Ole Miss 58