(KMAland) -- Iowa and Kansas City both advanced in their conference tournaments to highlight regional women’s college basketball on Friday.
Iowa (24-6): No. 7 Iowa advanced in the Big Ten Conference Tournament with a 69-58 win over Purdue (19-10, 9-8). Caitlin Clark posted 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Monika Czinano added 14 points. Gabby Marshall tallied 11 for the Hawkeyes.
Kansas City (8-22): Kansas City edged past Denver (12-18) for a 66-65 win in the Summit League Tournament. Sanaa’ St. Andre hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Roos in the victory, finishing with nine points. Manna Mensah had a huge game for UMKC with 30 points and six rebounds, and E’Lease Stafford posted 11 points.