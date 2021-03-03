(KMAland) -- Iowa State routed Kansas, Iowa lost to Indiana and K-State fell to West Virginia in women’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Iowa State (16-9, 12-6): Ashley Joens poured in 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Iowa State in an 83-53 rout of Kansas.
Iowa (14-8, 10-8): Caitlin Clark had another big game with 32 points and five assists, but Iowa fell 89-80 to Indiana (17-4, 15-2). Monika Czinano added 20 points and six rebounds for the Hawkeyes.
Kansas State (8-16, 3-14): Ayoka Lee had 26 points and 14 rebounds for K-State in a 72-64 Big 12 loss to No. 20 West Virginia (19-4, 13-4). Christianna Carr added 15 points and had five boards.
Kansas (7-16, 3-14): Holly Kersgieter led Kansas with 12 points and 11 rebounds in their 83-53 loss to Iowa State.