(KMAland) -- Jaz Shelley had a big night for Nebraska in a win, UNI and Drake won in the MVC and Missouri was eliminated from the SEC Tournament in women’s regional college basketball on Thursday.
Nebraska (23-7, 11-7): Nebraska rolled to a 92-74 win over Illinois (7-20, 1-13) behind the red-hot shooting of Jaz Shelley, who scored 32 points on nine 3-point makes. Shelley also had seven assists and five rebounds while Alexis Markowski added 22 points and nine rebounds. Issie Bourne pitched in 15 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Sam Haiby finished with 10 points and five assists.
Northern Iowa (19-9, 12-5): Karli Rucker had a big night with 22 points to lead the Panthers in a 61-55 win over Indiana State (10-18, 5-12). Emerson Green added 16 points off the bench, and Grace Boffeli had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Drake (16-12, 8-9): Drake won 80-71 in overtime over Evansville (8-20, 2-15). Grace Berg had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs in the victory. Megan Meyer pitched in 17 points with seven rebounds and five assists.
Missouri (18-12): Missouri lost in the second round of the SEC Tournament to Arkansas (18-12), 61-52, in overtime. Haley Troup had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists, and LaDazhia Williams pitched in 14 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.