(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska reached the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.
Check out the full regional women's college basketball rundown below.
Iowa (21-7): Iowa was a 72-59 winner over Northwestern in Big Ten Tournament action. Monika Czinano had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Caitlyn Clark had another double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. She also had six rebounds and three blocks.
Nebraska (24-7): The Cornhuskers moved to the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals with a 76-73 quarterfinal win over Michigan. Allison Weidner and Sam Haiby led the way with 16 points apiece. Jaz Shelley scored 12 points, and Alexis Markowski controlled the boards with nine rebounds. Annika Stewart provided quality time off the bench with 12 points.
Northwest Missouri State (17-12): The Bearcats saw their season come to a close with a 52-47 loss to Nebraska-Kearney in the MIAA Tournament. Molly Hartnett led the Bearcats with 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting. Evelyn Vazquez added six points, and Jillian Fleming added five. Creston alum Kelsey Fields led Northwest's rebounding efforts with eight boards.