(KMAland) -- ISU, Iowa, Drake, UNI, Creighton, UMKC and Kansas were winners in regional women’s college basketball on Saturday.
Iowa State (19-9, 11-7): Iowa State rolled to a 76-52 win over Texas Tech (18-13, 6-12). Ashley Joens led the Cyclones with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Emily Ryan added 12 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Iowa (25-6): Iowa moved to the Big Ten Conference Tournament championship with an 89-85 win over No. 5 Maryland (25-6). Caitlin Clark scored 22 points with nine assists and five rebounds, and Gabby Marshall and McKenna Warnock added 21 points each. Kate Martin scored in double figures with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Drake (19-9, 14-6): Drake rolled to a 91-68 win over Southern Illinois (11-18, 8-12). Maggie Bair had 25 points while Ashley Miller pitched in 21 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Berg (12 points), Katie Dinnebier (11 points) and Courtney Becker (11 points) all scored in double figures.
Northern Iowa (21-8, 16-4): Northern Iowa closed the Missouri Valley Conference regular season slate with an 86-67 win over Missouri State (19-10, 14-6). Emerson Green had 24 points and nine rebounds, and Grace Boffeli totaled 12 points and eight rebounds. Maya McDermott added 11 points and Rachael Heittola had 10.
Creighton (22-7): Morgan Maly made a layup at the buzzer to send Creighton to a 75-74 overtime win in the Big East Tournament over Seton Hall (18-14). Emma Ronsiek had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Bluejays while Lauren Jensen added 16. Maly posted 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Molly Mogensen pitched in 13 points of her own for Creighton.
Kansas City (9-22): Kansas City snagged a 71-64 Summit League upset over North Dakota State (18-11). Manna Mensah scored 25 points and had four assists while E’Lease Stafford pitched in 17 points and six rebounds.
Kansas (19-10, 9-9): Kansas was a dominant winner over TCU (7-22, 1-17) in Big 12 Conference play. Chandler Prater had 24 points and five assists, and Wyvette Mayberry added 18 points for the Jayhawks. Zakiyah Franklin scored 16 points, and Holly Kersgieter tallied 14 points with nine rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Kansas State (16-15, 5-13): Kansas State fell to No. 12 Texas (23-8, 14-4), 80-52. Serena Sundell had 12 points and six assists, and Sarah Shematsi pitched in 11 points for the Wildcats.