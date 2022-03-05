(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark's monster night led Iowa to the Big Ten final while Iowa State, Drake, Northern Iowa, Kansas and Kansas State were also winners in Saturday's regional women's college basketball slate.
Iowa State (25-5, 14-4): Iowa State was a 74-57 winner over West Virginia (14-14, 7-11). Emily Ryan led the Cyclones with 29 points, Ashley Joens scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Lexi Donarski had 11 points and six boards. Nyamer Diew added nine points and Beatriz Jordao scored seven.
Iowa (22-7) & Nebraska (24-8): Iowa beat Nebraska, 83-66, in a Big Ten Tournament Semifinal. Caitlin Clark exploded for 41 points and grabbed nine boards while Monika Czinano had 22 points. Kate Martin complemented Clark and Czinano’s stellar nights with eight points, five assists and 11 rebounds.
Isabelle Bourne led Nebraska with 16 points, Sam Haiby and Jaz Shelley added 15 each, and Shelley grabbed eight rebounds. Alexis Markowski finished the game with seven points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Creighton (20-9, 15-5): Seton Hall (19-11, 12-8) edged Creighton for a 66-65 win. Emma Ronsiek paced the Bluejays with 13 points and six assists while Tatum Rembao and Lauren Jensen added 12 points each.
Drake (17-12, 9-9): Drake was an 86-71 victor over Indiana State (10-19, 5-13). The Bulldogs put four in double figures, led by 20 points from Katie Dinnebier. Megan Myer added 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Grace Berg scored 14 points, handed out five assists and grabbed five boards and Maggie Bair tallied 12 points and seven rebounds.
Northern Iowa (20-9, 13-5): UNI used a 45-24 first half for a 83-56 win over Evansville (8-21, 2-16). Nicole Kroeger and Maya McDermott had 14 points each while Cynthia Wolf came off the bench for 11 points and Kam Finley added 10.
Kansas (20-8, 11-7): Kansas held off Oklahoma for a 73-67 win. Aniya Thomas paced the Jayhawks with 19 points, Taiyanna Jackson stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, six rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals and Zakiyah Franklin registered 12 points and seven rebounds.
Kansas State (19-11, 9-9): Ayoka Lee’s 20 points led Kansas State to a 61-50 win over TCU. Lee also grabbed 11 rebounds in the win while Maryville alum Serena Sundell had 18 points. Laura Macke scored 10 points in 24 minutes off the bench.