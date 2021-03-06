NCAA Basketball
(KMAland) -- Creighton advanced in the Big East Tournament while Drake and UNI were winners in the MVC on Friday in regional women’s basketball action.

Creighton (8-10): Creighton advanced in Big East Conference Tournament action with a 56-42 win over Georgetown (2-15). Temi Carda had 26 points, four rebounds and four assists while Carly Bachelor had 13 points to lead the Jays. Emma Ronsiek chipped in 9 points and 12 rebounds. 

Drake (14-10, 12-5): Maggie Bair had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Drake in a 77-67 win over Valparaiso (11-11, 7-8). Grace Berg put in 15 points with nine assists, and Sarah Beth Gueldner added 13 points.

Northern Iowa (13-11, 10-7): Northern Iowa was a 67-56 road winner over Southern Illinois. Karli Rucker dropped in 23 points while Emerson Green had 13 and Kam Finley pitched in 12 for the Panthers in the win.

