(KMAland) -- Iowa won the Big Ten Conference Tournament, Omaha advanced in the Summit League and Creighton fell out of the Big East in regional women’s college basketball Sunday.
Iowa (26-6): Iowa rolled to a 105-72 win over Ohio State (25-7). Caitlin Clark had a massive game with a 30-point, 17-assist, 10-rebound triple-double while Monika Czinano added 26 points and seven rebounds. Kate Martin totaled 13 points and Sydney Affolter posted 11 for the Hawkeyes, which won the Big Ten Conference Tournament with the victory.
Creighton (22-7): Creighton fell to No. 11 Villanova (27-5) in the Big East Conference Tournament semifinals. Lauren Jensen had 22 points while Emma Ronsiek pitched in 15 points and five assists. Molly Mogensen added 12 for the Bluejays.
Omaha (14-16): Omaha advanced to a Summit League semifinal with an 84-81 win over North Dakota (18-11). Elena Pilakouta had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while Kennedi Grant totaled 18 points. Weeping Water alum Grace Cave added 11 points, Aaliyah Stanley had 14 and Sam Mitchell added 11.