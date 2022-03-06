(KMAland) -- Monika Czinano led Iowa to a Big Ten Tournament championship win while Kansas City advanced in Summit League Tournament action on Sunday in regional women’s college basketball.
Iowa (23-7): Iowa won the Big Ten Tournament championship over Indiana (22-8), 74-67. Monika Czinano had a big game with 30 points and 10 rebounds while Caitlin Clark picked up 18 points and seven rebounds. Kate Martin added 14 points, eight assists and four rebounds.
Kansas City (23-7): Kansas City advanced in the Summit League tournament with an 81-74 win over North Dakota State (11-18). Naomie Alnatas had a big game for the Roos with 32 points, six assists and five rebounds. Brooklyn McDavid added 13 points and nine boards, and Kiara Bradley (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Paige Bradford (12 points, 10 rebounds) pitched in double-double performances. Mandy Willems also scored 11 points.