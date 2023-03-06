(KMAland) -- Omaha advanced to the Summit League Tournament championship with a win over Kansas City in regional women’s college basketball on Monday.
Omaha (15-16) & Kansas City (9-23): Omaha advanced to the Summit League championship with a 69-60 win over Kansas City. Weeping Water alum Grace Cave had 19 points and four assists while Elena Pilakouta posted 16 points and 11 rebounds. Aaliyah Stanley added 15 points for the Mavericks. Manna Mensah had a big game for UMKC with 27 points. E’Lease Stafford pitched in 13 points and seven rebounds.