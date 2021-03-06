(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Nebraska, Creighton advanced in the Big East, Omaha nabbed a big upset, Drake and UNI won in the MVC and KU got routed in women’s regional hoops.
Iowa (15-8, 11-8): Caitlin Clark was on fire again, scoring 35 points with eight rebounds and four assists to lead Iowa to an 83-75 win over Nebraska. Gabbie Marshall pitched in 14 while McKenna Warnock added 12.
Nebraska (11-11, 9-10): Nebraska fell 83-75 to Iowa in Big Ten Conference play. Ashley Scoggin had 17 points while Sam Haiby put in 14 to lead the Huskers. Isabelle Bourne had 13 while Kate Cain put in 12.
Creighton (9-10, 6-7): Creighton got 29 points from Temi Carda and 20 from Emma Ronsiek in an 83-76 Big East Conference Quarterfinal win over Seton Hall. Morgan Maly added 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Omaha (6-12): Omaha upset No. 21 South Dakota State (21-3), 52-40, in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament. Josie Filer had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Mavericks in the win.
Drake (15-10, 13-5): Maddie Monahan and Maggie Baier scored 17 points each to lead Drake to a 71-66 win over Valparaiso (11-12, 7-9). Bair added 15 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Northern Iowa (14-11, 11-7): Northern Iowa nabbed a 64-41 win over Southern Illinois (8-15, 5-13). Megan Maahs scored 14 points and added three blocks for the Panthers.
Kansas (7-16, 3-14): Kansas struggled through a 93-67 loss to Baylor (20-2, 15-1). Julie Brosseau led the Jayhawks with 15 points in the loss.