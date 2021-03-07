(KMAland) -- Creighton and UMKC were knocked out of their conference tournaments, and Kansas State lost to Oklahoma in women’s regional college basketball action on Sunday.
Creighton (9-11): Creighton was ousted in the Big East Tournament, falling to Marquette (19-5) in the semifinals. Temi Carda had 14 points to lead the Jays while DeArica Pryor added 13 and Emma Ronsiek put in 11.
Kansas State (8-17, 3-15): Kansas State took a 90-81 loss to Oklahoma (12-11, 9-9). Ayoka Lee had a big game with 33 points and 13 rebounds while Sydney Goodson put in 22 behind 6-of-11 from 3.
UMKC (10-12) UMKC lost, 60-59, in a Summit League quarterfinal to Western Illinois (8-15). Naomie Alnatas had 17 points, Paige Bradford put in 12 with eight rebounds and six assists and Mandy Willems added 11 points.