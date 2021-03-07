College Basketball Roundup

(KMAland) -- Creighton and UMKC were knocked out of their conference tournaments, and Kansas State lost to Oklahoma in women’s regional college basketball action on Sunday.

Creighton (9-11): Creighton was ousted in the Big East Tournament, falling to Marquette (19-5) in the semifinals. Temi Carda had 14 points to lead the Jays while DeArica Pryor added 13 and Emma Ronsiek put in 11.

Kansas State (8-17, 3-15): Kansas State took a 90-81 loss to Oklahoma (12-11, 9-9). Ayoka Lee had a big game with 33 points and 13 rebounds while Sydney Goodson put in 22 behind 6-of-11 from 3. 

UMKC (10-12) UMKC lost, 60-59, in a Summit League quarterfinal to Western Illinois (8-15). Naomie Alnatas had 17 points, Paige Bradford put in 12 with eight rebounds and six assists and Mandy Willems added 11 points.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.