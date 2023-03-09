(KMAland) -- Kansas State was a winner while Kansas lost in regional women’s college basketball on Thursday.
Kansas State (17-15): Kansas State advanced in the Big 12 Conference Tournament, 79-69, over Texas Tech (18-14). Gabby Gregory poured in 26 points and had seven rebounds, and Maryville alum Serena Sundell added 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Wildcats.
Kansas (19-11): Kansas lost in the first round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament, 57-52, to TCU (8-22). Chandler Prater had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Holly Kersgieter added 11 points for the Jayhawks. Taiyanna Jackson scored seven points with 21 rebounds and three blocks.