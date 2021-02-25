NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Missouri edged Creighton while Nebraska and Iowa were both shutout in women’s regional college soccer action on Thursday.

Nebraska (0-1-1, 0-1-1): Nebraska was shutout in Big Ten Conference play, falling 2-0 to Michigan State (1-0-1, 1-0-1). 

Iowa (0-2, 0-2): Iowa lost a 3-0 decision to Illinois (2-0, 2-0) in Big Ten women’s soccer action. 

Creighton (0-1-0): Creighton lost their opening game of the season, 1-0, to Missouri. 

Missouri (5-3-2): Julissa Cisneros scored the lone goal of the match in the 71st minute to lift the Tigers to a 1-0 win over Creighton. 

