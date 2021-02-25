(KMAland) -- Missouri edged Creighton while Nebraska and Iowa were both shutout in women’s regional college soccer action on Thursday.
Nebraska (0-1-1, 0-1-1): Nebraska was shutout in Big Ten Conference play, falling 2-0 to Michigan State (1-0-1, 1-0-1).
Iowa (0-2, 0-2): Iowa lost a 3-0 decision to Illinois (2-0, 2-0) in Big Ten women’s soccer action.
Creighton (0-1-0): Creighton lost their opening game of the season, 1-0, to Missouri.
Missouri (5-3-2): Julissa Cisneros scored the lone goal of the match in the 71st minute to lift the Tigers to a 1-0 win over Creighton.