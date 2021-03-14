(KMAland) -- Omaha won, Drake drew and Creighton lost in double OT on Sunday in women’s regional soccer action.
Creighton Women (0-3-0, 0-2-0): Creighton dropped a 2-1 double overtime battle with DePaul (2-2-0, 1-2-0). The Jays’ lone goal came from Ansley Atkinson in the 68th minute.
Omaha Women (6-2-2, 6-2-2): Omaha got goals from Jordyn West and Regan Zimmers in a 2-1 win over Oral Roberts (0-7-0).
Drake Women (1-2-1): Drake and Southern Illinois (0-2-3) played to a scoreless draw. Kelsie Stone had three saves and a clean sheet in goal to lead the Bulldogs.