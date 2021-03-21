NCAA Soccer
(KMAland) -- Creighton and Northern Iowa dominated while Omaha beat UMKC in overtime. Check the full rundown from Sunday's regional college volleyball action below. 

Creighton (1-4, 1-3): Creighton beat Marquette 3-0. Skylar Heinrich had two goals in the win. 

Iowa (1-6-1): Gianna Gourley's goal in the 97th minute was the difference in Iowa's 1-0 victory over Maryland. 

Nebraska (1-4-2): Northwestern blanked Nebraska 4-0. Goalkeeper Makinzie Short had one save. 

Northern Iowa (2-2): The Panthers had no trouble scoring in a 5-0 victory over Southern Illinois. Ashley Harrington, Lauren Heinsch, Sandra Thiman, Allison Whitaker and Sophia Conant were the goal-scorers. 

Omaha (7-2-3) & UMKC (4-6-1, 4-5-1): Sophia Green's goal in the 95th minute handed Omaha a 2-1 overtime win. Green scored both goals for the Mavs. Caijah Anderson was responsible for UMKC's goal. 

