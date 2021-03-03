(KMAland) -- Missouri women’s soccer was shutout by BYU on Wednesday in regional action.
Missouri (5-4-2): Missouri lost to BYU (3-2-0) by a 3-0 final. The Cougars scored in the 19th, 51st and 53rd minute on their way to the dominant win.
