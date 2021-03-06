(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Omaha were winners while Northern Iowa and Drake lost in regional women’s soccer action on Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (1-1): Northwest Missouri State edged Central Missouri, 5-4. Sophie Cissel scored three times while Kaitlyn Case and Clara Kidder also had one goal each for the Bearcats.
Omaha Women (3-2-2, 3-2-2): Grade These scored a golden goal int he 97th minute to lift Omaha to a 1-0 overtime win over South Dakota (1-4-0, 1-4-0). Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen had two saves and finished with a clean sheet for the Mavs.
Northern Iowa Women (0-1-2): Northern Iowa dropped a 1-0 double overtime decision to Evansville (1-1, 1-1). Caitlin Richards allowed just one goal in over 100 minutes of action.
Drake Women (0-2): Drake dropped a Missouri Valley Conference meeting with Loyola (1-0-1), 2-0.