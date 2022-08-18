(KMAland) -- It was a 3-7-1 opening night for regional women’s soccer teams, including wins for Northern Iowa, Drake and Missouri. Check out the full Thursday rundown below.
Iowa State (0-1): Iowa State fell 2-1 to Arizona to open the year. Jasmine Colbert had the only Cyclone goal of the match on an assist from Mira Emma. Jordan Silkowitz have seven saves in goal for ISU.
Iowa (0-1): Iowa took a 1-0 defeat at the hands of UCLA to open up the soccer season. Macy Enneking was strong in the goal with three saves and allowed just one goal.
Nebraska (0-1): Nebraska fell to San Diego State, 2-1, to open the season. The Huskers got an equalizer goal in the 73rd minute from Sarah Weber on an assist by Audra Clark, but San Diego State scored with 28 seconds left to grab the win.
Creighton (0-0-1): Creighton and Montana played to a scoreless tie. Keelan Terrell had three saves and the shutout in goal for the Bluejays in the draw.
Northern Iowa (1-0): Lauren Heinsch and Siri Ott scored goals for Northern Iowa in a 2-1 win over Grand View. Sydney Burskey added an assist for the Panthers while Caitlin Richards was in goal for all 90 minutes.
Drake (1-0) & Kansas City (0-1): Drake snagged a 3-1 win over UMKC to open the year. Emma Bagel scored twice in the first 4:18 of the match, including the first goal on an assist by Madelyn Smith. Layla Kelbel also scored in the 59th minute for the Bulldogs. Madison Page had the only goal of the game for the Roos on an assist from Anna Jennings.
Omaha (0-1): Omaha lost their opener to Oklahoma State, 2-1. The Mavericks struck first on a goal from Grace Ostergaard in the ninth minute. Reagan Bourgeois was credited with the assist. Oklahoma State answered with goals in the 47th and 57th minutes.
Kansas (0-1): The Kansas women opened their season with a 1-0 loss to Ohio State. Melania Pasar played the whole way in goal, grabbing three saves.
Kansas State (0-1): Kansas State gave up two goals in the second half of a 2-1 defeat to Northwestern. Sophie Harlan scored five minutes and 40 seconds into the match on an assist by Adah Anderson for the Wildcats.
Missouri (1-0): Missouri opened the season with a 1-0 win over Southeast Missouri. Kylie Dobbs scored in the 57th minute on an assist from Rachel Nutella while Bella Hollenbach had one save and preserved the shutout.